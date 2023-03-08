4 people arrested on drug charges in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on drug charges.

On March 6, investigators executed a narcotics-related search warrant in the 1500 block Corinth Road in Hogansville.

As a result, Matthew Wayne Gaddy was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

In an unrelated case, on March 8, 2023, investigators executed a narcotics-related search warrant in the 100 block of Whaley Street in Hogansville.

James Kevin Dollar, Tracie Jean Norwood, and Harley Micakla Scott, all of Hogansville, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

