Cooler Weather Sticking Around

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A noticeable change in the air as you get out this afternoon, and the next couple of weeks that change will stick around! Tonight lows will dip into the low and mid 50s with clouds making their way in and sticking around for the next few days. Tomorrow will be chilly to some with highs in the low 60s across the board. This thanks to the clouds and some rain moving through at times. By Friday the coverage of showers and a few storms will peak, with more than half of the Valley getting to see some of that wetness. Things will clear up heading into Friday night and stay nice through Saturday and the first part of Sunday. However, by Sunday evening/night more rain and storms will move through, with some lingering into Monday. After that it will be quiet for a bit, with just a shower here and there. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s most days. Overall things will be feeling much more like the end of winter and start of spring as we bound towards the spring equinox.

