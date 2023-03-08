Feeding the Valley in Columbus expands food bank

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The year 2020, thanks in part to the covid pandemic, changed the cost of living for most of us from skyrocketing gas prices to expensive groceries. And recession-like conditions have continued to hurt Americans, especially those in need. One food bank in Columbus is expanding their warehouse to ensure everyone has something to eat.

Feeding the Valley had a 53 percent rise in need for food assistance during the height of Covid-19, and while the pandemic has reduced, the need for food has leveled out to still 35 percent higher than the pre-pandemic demand.

Inflation is suffocating household budgets across the United States. This year, food prices continue rising. Groceries are now 12.2 percent more expensive than they were last summer.

“Before the pandemic you could actually go in and get food reasonably a bag for 10 or $15 and now that same bag costs you 30 or $40 and so it’s really strain on people who really can’t afford it, but you have to eat too survive,” says Annette Harris.

That strain for hardworking families with little or no margin in their monthly budgets are forcing them to make difficult decisions between paying their rent, keeping their lights on, or buying food.

“I use to spend $130 now I’m spending 225 to $230,” says Bobbie Tilson.

Feeding the valley in Columbus is now expanding its facilities...so they can go from delivering 16 million pounds of food to 23 million pounds. The food bank’s CEO says 40% of the people that he has seen lately have never had to use a food bank before.

“People that are still struggling financially from the effects of the pandemic so there are a lot more people that are seeking food assistance so this capacity will help us to help so many more people in need,” says Frank Sheppard.

This additional facility will be behind the feeding the valley location off flat rock road. The 24 thousand square feet of space will hold nonperishable items along with frozen items.

“It’s all about helping more people in need you know there really shouldn’t be any anybody hungry in in our community anywhere it shouldn’t happen in this country and food banking is really on the mission to solve that problem of hunger so we’re looking forward to adding more capacity because that means more food in and more food out to people in need,” says Frank Sheppard.

Feeding the Valley Food Bank will hold a groundbreaking ceremony this Thursday, March 9 at 9 AM, to celebrate the beginning of construction on an expansion to their Midland warehouse. Construction will be completed in January 2024.

