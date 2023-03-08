Fountain City to host 7th annual Mardi Gras Parade

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The local communities of Fort Benning, Columbus and Phenix City will celebrate Mardi Gras and its festivities at the annual Fountain City Mardi Gras Parade this weekend.

The Fountain City Mardi Gras Association will host the 7th annual parade on Saturday, March 11, at 12pm. The parade is free and open to the general public.

Aside from the Mardi Gras parade, additional attractions are available, as well. A 5K run, scholarship presentation, vendors, live DJ and an Urban Bike Race will take place, this weekend.

