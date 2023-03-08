Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Gov. Ivey calls Alabama Legislature into special session

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will get the state's legislature started on its first full day of the 2023 term with a special session to focus on ARPA funds.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey opened her 2023 State of the State address by announcing she’d immediately called for a special session to decide what the state would do with the remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA.

During her speech, Ivey said she made the decision to call the special session, which will begin on Wednesday, so the legislature could “urgently address” how the funds will be used.

“Let’s wisely invest these federal monies to overcome some of our biggest challenges while also paying off our debts,” Ivey added.

It’s not yet clear which priorities the lawmakers will focus on as it divides up the remaining funds, which the state must spend by the end of 2026.

“And I’ll say again: This is not “free money,” and we must invest these one-time funds wisely,” Ivey said. “Last year, thanks to you, members of the Alabama Legislature, we put these dollars to work, meeting some of Alabama’s biggest challenges. I commit to the people of Alabama we will once again take a smart approach and put it towards major and needed endeavors like expanding broadband access, improving our water and sewer infrastructure and investing in our health care – including telemedicine.”

During the 2022 special session, Alabama lawmakers allocated funds for a number of projects, including broadband expansion, healthcare reimbursements and water and sewer projects.

The state previously made headlines in 2021 after legislators voted to allocate $400 million from the funds to fix the state’s prison infrastructure by building new mega prisons.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Two bodies found on Clay Street in Columbus
Two women ID’d after found shot on Clay Street in Columbus
Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosts 16th annual Rosa Parks at Columbus Trade Center
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosts 16th annual Rosa Parks at Columbus Trade Center
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds

Latest News

Sen. Tammy Baldwin wants cow’s milk to be the only milk
Sen. Tammy Baldwin pushes for legislation that would require relabeling of plant-based milks following release of new FDA guidance 
The South Dakota Senate State Affairs committee.
SD Senate committee defeats petition signature requirement bill
History: Jimmy Carter’s church & integration impacts
A collage of Jimmy Carter through the years.
Jimmy Carter’s final campaign | Full coverage