Harris County students selected for REACH Georgia Scholarship Program

Hailey Maddox and Zenobia Martin were chosen for the 2023 REACH Georgia Program
Hailey Maddox and Zenobia Martin were chosen for the 2023 REACH Georgia Program(Harris County Carver Middle School)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) Recently, Harris County Carver Middle School announced that two of its students were selected for the REACH Georgia mentorship and scholarship program.

Hailey Maddox and Zenobia Martin were chosen as 2023 honorees for the REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) Georgia Program. This program was designed to provide students with support, as they matriculate through middle, high school and work to gain access to college or post-secondary education endeavors

The REACH Georgia mentorship and college scholarship program began in 2012 as the “Complete College Georgia Initiative” to help ensure access to scholarships for students. To receive their scholarships, students must commit to attending school regularly, maintain a good behavior and prepare to succeed in post-secondary school.

Currently, REACH Georgia serves more than 3,000 students.

