Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Ivey issues executive order cutting ‘red tape’ on citizens, businesses

Gov. Kay Ivey issued an executive order to reduce “red tape” for citizens and businesses.
Gov. Kay Ivey issued an executive order to reduce “red tape” for citizens and businesses.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In one of her first actions following the 2023 State of the State address, Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order aimed at “making state government work with greater efficiency and accountability for the people of Alabama.”

According to the Ivey, Executive Order 735 will reduce “red tape” for citizens and businesses. It placed a moratorium on new rule-making by executive branch agencies establishing goals for the reduction in discretionary regulatory restrictions on citizens and businesses.

The order will be carried out in three phases over the next two years.

  1. Phase one requires each state executive branch agency to prepare a written inventory of its existing administrative rules. Agencies will provide this information to the Office of the Governor. Phase one is anticipated to occur between March and September of 2023.
  2. Phase two directs each state executive branch agency to develop a written plan to reduce regulatory burdens imposed through its administrative rules and otherwise tighten up its administrative code. Phase two is anticipated to occur between September 2023 and March 2024.
  3. Phase three is where the implementation of each agency’s rule reduction plan will begin. Phase three is anticipated to occur between March 2024 and March 2025.

Additionally, each executive branch agency must designate an existing employee to serve as its red tape reduction coordinator.

“Sometimes, the best thing government can do is just get out of the way and allow the people to handle their business,” Ivey said in a news release. “In many cases, government regulations that were necessary a decade ago have outlived their usefulness, and it’s time for that to change. This order directs state executive branch agencies to find where they can better serve our people, and I look forward to seeing its impact result in positive changes soon.”

House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter weighed in on the executive order, saying he doesn’t know much about what it entails yet. He said his staff has given him updates and they will go over it later.

Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association applauded Ivey’s order will remove unnecessary barriers for businesses across the state.

“Restaurants and hotels are heavily regulated at the local, state and federal levels, especially putting smaller restaurants and hotels at a competitive disadvantage,” said Mindy Hanan, President & CEO of the Alabama Restaurant & Hospitality Association (ARHA). “That’s why Governor Ivey’s initiative is so important. Addressing red tape is an important building block to economic growth and the future reforms will hopefully save our members time, money, and resources.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Two bodies found on Clay Street in Columbus
Two women ID’d after found shot on Clay Street in Columbus
Fort Benning, Ga.
Fort Benning to officially become Fort Moore on May 11
handcuffs
4 people arrested on drug charges in Troup County

Latest News

File - police officer
Georgia House wants $4K pay increase for state law officers
Members of the Alabama House of Representatives meet for the first day of the 2023 legislative...
Gov. Ivey calls Alabama Legislature into special session
Sen. Tammy Baldwin wants cow’s milk to be the only milk
Sen. Tammy Baldwin pushes for legislation that would require relabeling of plant-based milks following release of new FDA guidance 
The South Dakota Senate State Affairs committee.
SD Senate committee defeats petition signature requirement bill