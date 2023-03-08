Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Kennesaw State’s NCAA Tournament run features Columbus High grad

By Tony Reese
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the Kennesaw State Owls turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament, we take the time to spotlight one of the players with local ties.

Charles Stone is a freshman on the team, who just clinched ASUN Tournament following their 67-66 win over Liberty. Now Stone will look to help his team, and make a deep run in the big dance.

Stone attended Columbus High School and graduated last spring. During his high school career, he received AJC AAAA All-State Honorable Mention and received the Region 2 AAAA First Team award.

He played with Georgia Kings, Tri-City Elite, AC Georgia, and Atlanta Lightning.

His club was recognized as the Grassroots Summer Champions and he competed in the Relentless Hoops Showcase.

For the full interview, click on the thread below.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Two bodies found on Clay Street in Columbus
Two women ID’d after found shot on Clay Street in Columbus
Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosts 16th annual Rosa Parks at Columbus Trade Center
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosts 16th annual Rosa Parks at Columbus Trade Center
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds

Latest News

Valley high school boys basketball teams wins 5A state title
Valley boys basketball caps perfect season with state championship
Ryan McKenzie named new Hardaway football coach
Ryan McKenzie named new Hardaway head football coach
LaGrange Academy wins GIAA class A girls championship
LaGrange Academy wins GIAA class A girls basketball championship
Ellison sisters setting the standard for Columbus girls basketball
Ellison sisters setting the standard for Columbus girls basketball