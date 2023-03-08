Kennesaw State’s NCAA Tournament run features Columbus High grad

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the Kennesaw State Owls turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament, we take the time to spotlight one of the players with local ties.

Charles Stone is a freshman on the team, who just clinched ASUN Tournament following their 67-66 win over Liberty. Now Stone will look to help his team, and make a deep run in the big dance.

Stone attended Columbus High School and graduated last spring. During his high school career, he received AJC AAAA All-State Honorable Mention and received the Region 2 AAAA First Team award.

He played with Georgia Kings, Tri-City Elite, AC Georgia, and Atlanta Lightning.

His club was recognized as the Grassroots Summer Champions and he competed in the Relentless Hoops Showcase.

For the full interview, click on the thread below.

