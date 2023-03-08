Noticeably cooler weather has arrived

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The pattern has changed allowing cooler weather to start filtering into the Chattahoochee Valley. Rain chances return Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are starting off in the 50s on this Wednesday morning. Sunshine will give way to a partly cloudy sky later this afternoon. A cool breeze with highs in the upper 60s north, near 70 in Columbus with low 70s south.

Clouds start rolling back into the region tonight. Cool with low to mid 50s Thursday morning.

Lots of clouds Thursday and the chance of rain returning with about 40-50% rain coverage, perhaps higher chances in the northern half of the region, as a wave of moisture moves through. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

More rain is expected at times Friday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

For the weekend, it will be chilly in the mornings with 40s followed by upper 60s in the afternoons. Saturday still looks best for any outdoor activities as we should avoid rain. Rain returns Sunday, as of now, especially during the afternoon and evening.

A stronger blast of chilly air is possible next week, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. We could have highs in the upper 50s to near 60 and lows in the 30s to near 40, which could very well mean frost for at least the normally colder spots. Stay tuned!

