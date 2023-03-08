Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Officials: Planes collide over Florida lake, at least 1 dead

Two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake Tuesday afternoon, and at least...
Two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake Tuesday afternoon, and at least one person was dead, authorities said.(WFTS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake Tuesday afternoon, and at least one person was dead, authorities said.

Rescue workers were continuing to search Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven for possible survivors Tuesday evening, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Steve Lester said during a news conference. One person was pronounced dead after rescuers attempted CPR, he said.

Winter Haven is located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Orlando.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified one of the planes as a Piper J-3 floatplane, but the make of the other aircraft wasn’t immediately known.

Deputies said they didn’t immediately know how many people were in the planes, where they had taken off or what caused the crash. The lake where the planes went down is located immediately to the southeast of the Winter Haven Regional Airport.

Witnesses recalled the planes crashing into each other and then immediately falling into the water, Lester said. The wing of one plane was sticking out of the water, while the other aircraft had settled about 21 feet (7 meters) below the surface, officials said.

Lester said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Two bodies found on Clay Street in Columbus
Two women ID’d after found shot on Clay Street in Columbus
“I’m sorry that that happened to you, but next time pay attention to your surroundings," says...
Owner of pit-bull who attacked a Columbus woman speaks
(Source: MGN)
Shooting investigation underway in north Columbus
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds

Latest News

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Gary Green. Green...
Texas inmate executed for killing wife and her daughter
Dan Datkuliak says he is his daughter’s biggest cheerleader when she runs as without her he...
Daughter donates kidney to save father’s life
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox Chair Murdoch says 2020 election was fair: court filings
FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Tucker Carlson amplifies Jan. 6 lies with GOP-provided video