Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police search for ID of suspect attempting to pay with fake money at Opelika bookstore

Opelika police searches for ID of suspect attempting to use fake money at bookstore
Opelika police searches for ID of suspect attempting to use fake money at bookstore(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help identifying a suspect who tried to pay with fake money at Books-A-Million.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. on Christmas Eve last year at the bookstore located on Tiger Town Parkway. A male suspect was caught on camera attempting to buy merchandise with a fake $100 bill.

The man was seen wearing black pants with a white stripe, a dark letterman-style jacket with white sleeves, an “S” in the front, and a large logo on the back.

Police are charging the suspect with criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Anyone with information to help identify this individual should contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Two bodies found on Clay Street in Columbus
Two women ID’d after found shot on Clay Street in Columbus
“I’m sorry that that happened to you, but next time pay attention to your surroundings," says...
Owner of pit-bull who attacked a Columbus woman speaks
(Source: MGN)
Shooting investigation underway in north Columbus
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds

Latest News

Free notary training in Columbus
Free notary training to be hosted March 9 in Columbus
Russell County judge retires after 46 years, city honors with proclamation
Russell County judge retires after 46 years, city honors with proclamation
City of Opelika launches new public records management system
City of Opelika launches new public records management system
City of Opelika launches new public records management system