Police search for ID of suspect attempting to pay with fake money at Opelika bookstore

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help identifying a suspect who tried to pay with fake money at Books-A-Million.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. on Christmas Eve last year at the bookstore located on Tiger Town Parkway. A male suspect was caught on camera attempting to buy merchandise with a fake $100 bill.

The man was seen wearing black pants with a white stripe, a dark letterman-style jacket with white sleeves, an “S” in the front, and a large logo on the back.

Police are charging the suspect with criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Anyone with information to help identify this individual should contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220.

