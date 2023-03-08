Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police: Woman tells employee ‘You will never catch me’ while stealing items from store

Police in Las Vegas say a woman told an employee ‘You will never catch me’ while she was stealing items in a retail theft. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas say a woman is wanted for stealing several items from a retail store.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports a woman brazenly stole items from a business in January while an employee was filming her.

During the incident, police said the female suspect told the employee, “you will never catch me,” while laughing and grabbing various items.

Police said the retail theft occurred on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact the department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Two bodies found on Clay Street in Columbus
Two women ID’d after found shot on Clay Street in Columbus
“I’m sorry that that happened to you, but next time pay attention to your surroundings," says...
Owner of pit-bull who attacked a Columbus woman speaks
(Source: MGN)
Shooting investigation underway in north Columbus
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds

Latest News

Feeding the Valley in Columbus expands food bank
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox Chair Murdoch says 2020 election was fair: court filings
A view of the scene Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
Safety agency opens probe of rail operator Norfolk Southern
Bill could recognize Fort Benning as an Alabama installation