Russell County Sheriff’s Office to host job fair March 30

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office Department of Corrections will host a job fair on March 30.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the courthouse atrium in Phenix City.

Sheriff Health Taylor says he is looking to her roughly a dozen people.

“We’re anywhere from 10 to 12 down in the jail. We are full on the road, but we’ve been filling the spots in the facility with each shift over time. So we’re not running the shift short. We’re just paying overtime. We need to fill these slots,” said Taylor.

Taylor adds working in the jail is the first step in moving up in the office.

He pulls from there first when considering people to work on the street.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

