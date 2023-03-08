Second person injured in Columbus dog attack. Dog returning home this week.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning new details about a vicious dog attack in Columbus last week. News Leader 9 spoke with the owner of the Pit Bull who now takes partial responsibility for what happened.

As a result of that attack, a woman had part of her lower leg amputated and is still recovering in a hospital in Atlanta. During a conversation with the dog owner Tuesday, he received a citation for a second victim who was allegedly bit while trying to help the woman.

Nearly a week after a Columbus employee was bit by a Pit bull while working, the dog’s owner is taking accountability.

Kim Golden, Chief Operating Officer for NeighborWorks Columbus said she was inspecting a property on Curtis Street when she was attacked for over two minutes.

Afterwards, she was flown to a hospital in Atlanta where part of her left leg was amputated.

“I do feel some kind of responsibility knowing that she got bit,” said the dog’s owner, Edward Murray.

But, the dog’s owner, Edward Murray says that woman walked onto his property.

“I feel that if somebody cross the line and they see those signs and they cross the line, it’s their problem,” said Murray.

Though the woman claims she did NOT hear barking while inspecting the property next door, the dog’s owner says it was barking, a few feet away from her.

“....Letting you know, don’t come on my property,” Murray adds.

During our conversation...“Bad news?”...Columbus Animal Control pulled up to issue another citation.

“Another citation for my dog doing his job,” said Murray.

This one was for a man who was allegedly bit in between his legs while helping the female victim during the attack.

A copy of the citation says the dog owner violated a city ordinance. That ordinance classifies what happened as a public nuisance that would have still been illegal whether the dog was confined by a fence, leash, or chain or its owner would have spoken up to intervene.

Despite the second citation, Murray still plans on bringing the dog back home Thursday. However, he said he will more than likely have to go to court to resolve this issue.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.