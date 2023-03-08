Business Break
St. Francis, Emory Healthcare to host Colorectal Cancer Awarness Walk

The Colorectal Cancer Awarness Walk will take place on March 10, at Cascade Hills Park.
The Colorectal Cancer Awarness Walk will take place on March 10, at Cascade Hills Park.
By Ashton Akins
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, therefore St. Francis and Emory Healthcare will host a Colorectal Cancer Awareness Walk on March 10.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and the walk will begin at 7 p.m., at Cascade Hills Park in Columbus.

This event will feature a few guest speakers, as well as local food truck businesses. Famous Nate’s Food Truck, Mama’s Last Stand and Batter Edible Cookie Dough will be in attendance.

