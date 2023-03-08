St. Francis, Emory Healthcare to host Colorectal Cancer Awarness Walk

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, therefore St. Francis and Emory Healthcare will host a Colorectal Cancer Awareness Walk on March 10.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and the walk will begin at 7 p.m., at Cascade Hills Park in Columbus.

This event will feature a few guest speakers, as well as local food truck businesses. Famous Nate’s Food Truck, Mama’s Last Stand and Batter Edible Cookie Dough will be in attendance.

