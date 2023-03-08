Sumter County Schools to host teacher job fair

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday, March 25, Sumter County Schools will host a teacher job fair.

The job fair event will last from 10 a.m. until 1p.m.

Sumter County Schools will offer certified training positions in early childhood education, middle grades education and high school education. The job fair event will be held the Sumter County High School Ignite College and Career Academy.

The Sumter County High School Ignite College and Career Academy is located at 903 South Georgia Tech Parkway in Americus.

