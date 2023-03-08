Business Break
Sumter County Schools to host teacher job fair

The job fair event will be held on March 25, at the Sumter County High School Ignite College and Career Academy.
The job fair event will be held on March 25, at the Sumter County High School Ignite College and Career Academy.(Sumter County Schools)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday, March 25, Sumter County Schools will host a teacher job fair.

The job fair event will last from 10 a.m. until 1p.m.

Sumter County Schools will offer certified training positions in early childhood education, middle grades education and high school education. The job fair event will be held the Sumter County High School Ignite College and Career Academy.

The Sumter County High School Ignite College and Career Academy is located at 903 South Georgia Tech Parkway in Americus.

