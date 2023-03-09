1 man dead after hit-and-run on I-185 SB in Columbus
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A hit-and-run has left one person dead in Columbus.
The accident occurred on the southbound exit ramp of the Macon Road exit on I-185.
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified 34-year-old Robert Antonio Carter.
Bryan says Carter was pronounced dead at 6:05 a.m. at a nearby hospital.
