1 man dead after hit-and-run on I-185 SB in Columbus

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A hit-and-run has left one person dead in Columbus.

The accident occurred on the southbound exit ramp of the Macon Road exit on I-185.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified 34-year-old Robert Antonio Carter.

Bryan says Carter was pronounced dead at 6:05 a.m. at a nearby hospital.

Stay with us as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

