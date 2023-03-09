Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old Texas girl

Haven Barker was last seen in Coldspring, Texas. She's believed to be with 50-year-old Charles...
Haven Barker was last seen in Coldspring, Texas. She's believed to be with 50-year-old Charles Estep.(Nation Center For Missing & Exploited Children)
By Megan Calongne and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDSPRING, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for 8-year-old Haven Barker Wednesday afternoon.

Barker was last seen on Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring, Texas.

She has blond hair, brown eyes and is 4 feet, 5 inches tall.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified 50-year-old Charles Estep as the suspect. He has blue eyes and brown hair, and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

They are believed to be traveling in a black 2015 Honda Accord. It has a Texas license plate with the number PYS4575.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Two bodies found on Clay Street in Columbus
Two women ID’d after found shot on Clay Street in Columbus
Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosts 16th annual Rosa Parks at Columbus Trade Center
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosts 16th annual Rosa Parks at Columbus Trade Center
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds

Latest News

Women march through San Juan, Puerto Rico on International Women's Day.
International Women's Day: March in Puerto Rico
Women march through streets of Quito, Ecuador on International Women's Day.
International Women's Day: March in Ecuador
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Report: 6-year-old won’t be charged after shooting teacher
Police tape remains on the ground outside of the Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023,...
Concert venue where 2 died in stampede has license denied