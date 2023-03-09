Americus shooting leaves 1 injured, investigation underway

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Americus Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man.

According to authorities, officers received reports of a shooting on Barbara Way around 7 p.m. on March 8.

Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and then flown to a trauma center in Macon to treat his injuries.

At this time, the condition of the victim is unknown.

Detectives from the police department are now working with the GBI for further investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should contact APD at 229-924-3677.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.