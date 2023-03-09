City of Auburn to host job fair next week

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn’s Workforce Development team will host a job fair for job seekers.

The job fair event will be held on March 15, at True Deliverance Holiness Church, located at 936 North Donahue Drive.

The job fair event will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 5:30 p.m.

The City of Auburn’s job fair will feature more than 35 companies.

Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of a resume and prepare to interview on the spot.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.