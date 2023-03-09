Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

City of Auburn to host job fair next week

(MGN)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn’s Workforce Development team will host a job fair for job seekers.

The job fair event will be held on March 15, at True Deliverance Holiness Church, located at 936 North Donahue Drive.

The job fair event will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 5:30 p.m.

The City of Auburn’s job fair will feature more than 35 companies.

Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of a resume and prepare to interview on the spot.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Fort Benning, Ga.
Fort Benning to officially become Fort Moore on May 11
Two bodies found on Clay Street in Columbus
Two women ID’d after found shot on Clay Street in Columbus
handcuffs
4 people arrested on drug charges in Troup County

Latest News

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office was spotted at the scene of the apartment complex.
Heavy police presence at Whispering Pines Apartment in Phenix City
Davis Broadcasting to host 19th Annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon
Davis Broadcasting to host 19th annual Women Empowerment Luncheon
Feeding the Valley to expand volunteer food bank center
Americus shooting leaves 1 injured, investigation underway