Columbus native Ben Carr set to make Masters Tournament debut

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus native Ben Carr will fulfill a lifelong dream next month at the 87th Masters Tournament.

Carr, a Columbus High School graduate, will compete at Augusta National as an amateur. He qualified for the event by finishing as a finalist at the U.S. Amateur in August. Carr is currently finishing up his final season as a collegiate golfer at Georgia Southern.

In 2019, Carr won the Southeastern Amateur Championship at his home course: the Country Club of Columbus. He won the event for the second time two years later.

See the video below for our full interview with Carr.

