Columbus police return to Clay Street near recent scene of double homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The search for answers continues in the double murder of two women found shot to death on Clay Street in Columbus.

51-year-old Ronisha Anderson and 52-year-old Juantonja Richmond were identified as the two women killed in broad daylight.

News Leader 9 learned that Columbus police were back near the crime scene earlier today, investigating another death.

Police confirmed that they were called to a neighbor’s home on Clay Street and found a person had committed suicide.

Typically, we do not cover such cases. However, due to the proximity to the double homicide and the police presence, we are passing this information to viewers.

Currently, police have not said if there is any connection between the two events.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.