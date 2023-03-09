Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus police return to Clay Street near recent scene of double homicide

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The search for answers continues in the double murder of two women found shot to death on Clay Street in Columbus.

51-year-old Ronisha Anderson and 52-year-old Juantonja Richmond were identified as the two women killed in broad daylight.

News Leader 9 learned that Columbus police were back near the crime scene earlier today, investigating another death.

Police confirmed that they were called to a neighbor’s home on Clay Street and found a person had committed suicide.

Typically, we do not cover such cases. However, due to the proximity to the double homicide and the police presence, we are passing this information to viewers.

Currently, police have not said if there is any connection between the two events.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Fort Benning, Ga.
Fort Benning to officially become Fort Moore on May 11
Two bodies found on Clay Street in Columbus
Two women ID’d after found shot on Clay Street in Columbus
handcuffs
4 people arrested on drug charges in Troup County

Latest News

Columbus native Ben Carr set to make Masters Tournament debut
Columbus native Ben Carr set to make Masters Tournament debut
Columbus police return to Clay Street near recent scene of double homicide
Columbus police return to Clay Street near recent scene of double homicide
Feeding the Valley to expand volunteer food bank center
Feeding the Valley to expand volunteer food bank center
Skeletal remains discovered on Transport Blvd in Columbus