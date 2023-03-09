Business Break
Davis Broadcasting to host 19th annual Women Empowerment Luncheon

By Ashton Akins
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday, March 10, Davis Broadcasting Inc. (DBI) of Columbus will hold its 19th annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon.

The Women Empowerment Luncheon will be held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

“Davis Broadcasting is firmly committed to positively impacting the community. Davis continues, now more than ever, women need programs where we can celebrate, inspire, uplift one another and really just have fun! We are excited to provide that for the local community during Women’s History Month. This year’s luncheon theme is, I Believe,” says Cheryl Davis, event founder and Operations Manager for DBI.

Over the years, DBI has had noteworthy keynote speakers, including Lynn Whitfield, Kim Fields, Vivica A. Fox, Regina Hall, Judge Lynn Toler, Beverly Johnson, and many more. This year, attendees will be treated to remarks from actress, playwright, and author Tina Lifford. Attendees of the luncheon will also be in the presence of gospel recording artist and songwriter DOE.

Prior to the luncheon, Davis Broadcasting will hold a press conference for Ms. Tina Lifford at 10:30 a.m.

