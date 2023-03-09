Direct Services kicks off March for Meals in River Valley area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Direct Services is a non-profit organization providing services to benefit elderly and disabled citizens in the River Valley area.

They also provide congregate meals, enrichment programs at surrounding senior centers and community care services.

Last year, the home delivery program delivered more than 392,000 meals.

The March for Meals celebrates the day President Nixon signed an amendment to the Older Americans Act. The law included a nutrition program for seniors 60 and older.

Federal funding has provided growth of the Meals on Wheels network for more than 50 years.

