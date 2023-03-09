Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Direct Services kicks off March for Meals in River Valley area

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Direct Services is a non-profit organization providing services to benefit elderly and disabled citizens in the River Valley area.

They also provide congregate meals, enrichment programs at surrounding senior centers and community care services.

Last year, the home delivery program delivered more than 392,000 meals.

The March for Meals celebrates the day President Nixon signed an amendment to the Older Americans Act. The law included a nutrition program for seniors 60 and older.

Federal funding has provided growth of the Meals on Wheels network for more than 50 years.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Two bodies found on Clay Street in Columbus
Two women ID’d after found shot on Clay Street in Columbus
Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosts 16th annual Rosa Parks at Columbus Trade Center
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosts 16th annual Rosa Parks at Columbus Trade Center
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds

Latest News

Troup County families receive assistance with home repair from federal government
Troup County families receive assistance with home repair from federal government
Russell County Sheriff’s Office to host job fair March 30
Missing 63-year-old woman
Opelika police locate missing 63-year-old woman
Bill could recognize Fort Benning as an Alabama installation