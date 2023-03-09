Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Disney parks’ fan-favorite Dole Whip is coming to grocery stores

The tropical soft serve has been a staple at Disney parks since it was introduced at Magic...
The tropical soft serve has been a staple at Disney parks since it was introduced at Magic Kingdom in 1984.(Disney via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney fans know there’s nothing better than enjoying an ice-cold sweet treat during a hot day at the parks.

But soon, you won’t have to wait for your next visit to Disney, because the famous Dole Whip is coming to grocery stores.

The tropical soft serve has been a staple at Disney parks since it was introduced at Magic Kingdom in 1984.

Dole has announced that Dole Whip will soon be sold in stores nationwide.

The dairy-free frozen treat will be available in three flavors: pineapple, mango and strawberry.

Look for it in your local freezer aisle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Two bodies found on Clay Street in Columbus
Two women ID’d after found shot on Clay Street in Columbus
Fort Benning, Ga.
Fort Benning to officially become Fort Moore on May 11
handcuffs
4 people arrested on drug charges in Troup County

Latest News

A house sits in Rock Creek after floodwaters washed away a road and a bridge in Red Lodge,...
La Nina, which worsens hurricanes and drought, is gone
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden budget with deficit cuts, tax hikes won’t fly with GOP
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern brings apology, aid to derailment hearing
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
Georgia senate bill proposes vouchers for eligible students
Georgia senate bill proposes vouchers for eligible students