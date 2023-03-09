Business Break
Feeding the Valley to expand volunteer food bank center

(WALB)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Recently, Feeding the Valley held a groundbreaking to expand their new building.

This expansion project will allow the food bank to provide more hunger relief to families in need.

Once complete, the new expansion will also include a new air-conditioned, state-of-the-art volunteer center that will be bigger than the existing volunteer space, allowing more community volunteers to be directly involved in food distribution.

“The opportunity to build this capacity means more food we can store, more food we can get in here and get out into the community more important healthy food,” says Frank Sheppard, President & CEO of Feeding the Valley.

In the past 12 months, Feeding the Valley has distributed more than 16 million pounds of food to families in need.

