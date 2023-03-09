Business Break
Gloomy end to the workweek

Tyler’s forecast
Rain chances rise later Thursday and Friday morning with temperatures mostly in the 50s and 60s.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures mostly stay in the 50s and 60s Thursday and Friday thanks to clouds and increasing rain chances. The coldest weather is expected early to mid next week.

Cloudy and cool on this Thursday with light isolated showers and sprinkles passing through at any time of the day. A little better chance of a few showers toward the end of the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s north, mid to upper 60s in Columbus and near 70 south.

Passing light showers are expected to be pretty spaced out on this Thursday before coverage...
Passing light showers are expected to be pretty spaced out on this Thursday before coverage increases Thursday night and Friday morning.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Overcast tonight with a couple batches of scattered showers and even a thunderstorm or two moving through. Lows in the mid to upper 50s overnight rising into the low 60s Friday morning.

Another wave of rain, some downpours and perhaps a thunderstorm Friday morning as a cold front approaches. This will lead to a soggy morning commute for some. Rain coverage will be around 70-80%. However, rain ends from north to south during the afternoon hours. Highs between 65 and 70 degrees.

Here's an idea of how the radar will look around 9:30 AM ET Friday.
Here's an idea of how the radar will look around 9:30 AM ET Friday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

We dry out Friday night and Saturday briefly. That’ll be just enough to cool down into the upper 30s to mid 40s Saturday morning. Highs Saturday end up in the upper 60s to near 70 under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Warmer low to mid 70s are possible Sunday afternoon ahead of our next system, which we predict moves in mainly Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Some thunderstorms are possible.

Saturday continues to look ideal for outdoor plans whereas the rain starts to return Sunday...
Saturday continues to look ideal for outdoor plans whereas the rain starts to return Sunday with highest chances Sunday afternoon and night.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Showers are expected to end Monday morning with increasing sun. Highs in the 60s. The coolest weather is forecast to arrive Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures may only reach the mid to upper 50s Tuesday. Lows dip into the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning with odds of a frost and/or light freeze going up. Stay tuned!

A near to cooler than average stretch of weather is expected for the next week. Watch for a...
A near to cooler than average stretch of weather is expected for the next week. Watch for a potential frost/light freeze Tuesday/Wednesday AM.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Two bodies found on Clay Street in Columbus
Rain chances rise later Thursday and Friday morning with temperatures mostly in the 50s and 60s.
