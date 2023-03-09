Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

How to protect your A/C units from copper thieves

By Amaya Graham
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Stealing copper from air-conditioning systems for fast cash is nothing new, one local business says they may have a solution for it.

“They just out hitting everybody I guess.”

Progressive funeral home becoming a victim to a copper thief. Daffney Reeves says all three of their air conditions were bashed in costing them thousands of dollars to replace them. After having their air condition be tampered with, she says she wants the community to be aware.

“We have to replace all of our AC units which was I don’t know how much it was because like we got three of them on the side of the building we had to build a gate around it which was another maybe thousand $2000 dollars.”

Fence company Flash Fencing says they have received over 20 calls over the last couple of months about getting fencing around their AC units. Co-owner of flash fencing Jared Cole says it’s worth it if copper thieves are a problem in your area.

“Better to have paid 3 to $500 for a box to go around it then to pay thousands to have a new unit put in,” Jared Cole says.

Cole says iron cages over or around air condition units will make it much harder for the thief to get to the copper inside the air conditioning unit. That iron cage will likely deter a theft and force him or her to try an easier target.

“It’s harder to take off a unit when you’ve got power tools in the background that you have to use to get it open and do those kind of things with,” Jared Cole says.

SA recycling in Phenix City says copper from an A/C unit is worth about 50 bucks to the thief, but they only take copper from licensed A/C repair companies or individuals who can prove they’ve had their units replaced.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Two bodies found on Clay Street in Columbus
Two women ID’d after found shot on Clay Street in Columbus
Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosts 16th annual Rosa Parks at Columbus Trade Center
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosts 16th annual Rosa Parks at Columbus Trade Center
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds

Latest News

Free notary training to be hosted March 9 in Columbus
Free notary training to be hosted March 9 in Columbus
New grocery store coming to Uptown Columbus
New grocery store coming to Uptown Columbus
Troup County families receive assistance with home repair from federal government
Troup County families receive assistance with home repair from federal government
Two women ID’d after found shot on Clay Street in Columbus
Double homicide victim’s family friend seeks answers