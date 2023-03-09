How to protect your A/C units from copper thieves

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Stealing copper from air-conditioning systems for fast cash is nothing new, one local business says they may have a solution for it.

“They just out hitting everybody I guess.”

Progressive funeral home becoming a victim to a copper thief. Daffney Reeves says all three of their air conditions were bashed in costing them thousands of dollars to replace them. After having their air condition be tampered with, she says she wants the community to be aware.

“We have to replace all of our AC units which was I don’t know how much it was because like we got three of them on the side of the building we had to build a gate around it which was another maybe thousand $2000 dollars.”

Fence company Flash Fencing says they have received over 20 calls over the last couple of months about getting fencing around their AC units. Co-owner of flash fencing Jared Cole says it’s worth it if copper thieves are a problem in your area.

“Better to have paid 3 to $500 for a box to go around it then to pay thousands to have a new unit put in,” Jared Cole says.

Cole says iron cages over or around air condition units will make it much harder for the thief to get to the copper inside the air conditioning unit. That iron cage will likely deter a theft and force him or her to try an easier target.

“It’s harder to take off a unit when you’ve got power tools in the background that you have to use to get it open and do those kind of things with,” Jared Cole says.

SA recycling in Phenix City says copper from an A/C unit is worth about 50 bucks to the thief, but they only take copper from licensed A/C repair companies or individuals who can prove they’ve had their units replaced.

