Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man mauled to death by 4 dogs while at work

Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some...
Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some work for their owner.(Source: Personeelsnet/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A man working at a Southern California business was mauled to death by the owner’s four dogs, authorities said.

A 911 call about someone screaming send Riverside County sheriff’s deputies to a home that had been converted into a business in Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles, at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the county Department of Animal Services said in a statement.

Mateo Salvador, 42, was attacked while doing some work for the owner and had previously worked at the site without any problems, authorities said.

He died at a hospital.

The owner wasn’t present during the attack. He later surrendered the dogs, three Belgian Maliois and a Cane Corso, for “humane euthanasia,” the animal services department said.

The dogs weren’t registered, department spokesman John Welsh said.

“This is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to this gentleman’s family and loved ones,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in the statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Two bodies found on Clay Street in Columbus
Two women ID’d after found shot on Clay Street in Columbus
Fort Benning, Ga.
Fort Benning to officially become Fort Moore on May 11
Image from MGN
Panama City Beach announces rules and ordinances for Spring Break

Latest News

FILE - Former Navajo chairman and president, Peterson Zah, speaks to a crowd gathered to honor...
Ex-Navajo President Zah, guided by love for people, dies
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
A common-law doctrine known as the “infancy defense” holds that children under 7 cannot be...
No charges for 6-year-old boy who police say shot his teacher
At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Major Russian missile barrage slams targets across Ukraine