Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple charges including rape, child abuse

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple charges including rape.

On Thursday, March 9, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the United States Marshal Service and Phenix City Police Department, successfully executed felony arrest warrants for Christopher Lifsey.

Lifsey had outstanding warrants for rape, sodomy in custody, and child abuse, issued by the Phenix City Police Department.

Lifsey was arrested without incident and transported to Muscogee County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Alabama.

