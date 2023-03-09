Rain Chances Returning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into the overnight and into your Friday, rain chances will be back, so you might want to prepare for some showers at times on the commute early on Friday morning. It won’t be a complete washout, however, and it won’t be raining everywhere. More rain is possible at times on Friday, and we can’t rule out a few storms too - severe or damaging weather shouldn’t be a problem, however. Saturday looks like a break between the two storm systems, and it should be a dry and mostly sunny day with temperatures back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Get ready for more rain on Sunday, with some lingering showers perhaps into early Monday morning. Highs will be in the 70s on Sunday, 60s on Monday, and they will likely drop back to the 50s on Tuesday. The coldest mornings we will have coming up will be early Tuesday and early Wednesday next week with most spots well into the 30s and a frost or freeze likely in the colder spots. Dry weather should be the rule through most of next week, but we have our eye on next Friday and Saturday as the next storm system that will bring us rain and storms. We’ll keep fine-tuning those details as we get closer!

