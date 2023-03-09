Business Break
Skeletal remains discovered on Transport Blvd in Columbus

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Skeletal remains have been discovered in south Columbus.

According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, the remains were found on Transport Blvd.

Bryan says at this time, the identification and gender of the remains are still unknown. However, they are being sent off for testing.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.

