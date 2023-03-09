Business Break
Suspect wanted in February Motel 6 triple homicide in Columbus(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has named a suspect in last month’s Motel 6 triple homicide.

Investigators have issued arrest warrants for 19-year-old Jerimiah Walker.

Walker is suspected of shooting and killing Michael Carter, Sr., Michael Carter, Jr., and Tonya Carter last month at the Motel 6 on Victory Drive.

On February 18, 2023 at 9:09 p.m., officers responded to the Motel 6 in the 3000 block of Victory Drive to investigate four people being shot. Upon arrival, responding officers found Carter, Sr., and Carter, Jr. dead from gunshot wounds inside a hotel room. Tonya Carter and the child were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional in critical condition on the night of the shooting. On March 4, Tonya died from her injuries.

The 4-year-old was also injured in that shooting, but has since been released from the hospital.

Walker is wanted for three counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Officials say Walker is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case or Walker’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sgt. D. Baker at 706-225-4296.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

