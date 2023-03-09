Business Break
Troup County families receive assistance with home repair from federal government

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - 22 low-income families in Troup County are getting help on home repairs and energy efficiency improvements thanks to the federal government.

A nearly $600,000 housing preservation grant was announced in LaGrange at resident Hollis Strong’s house. His home is just one that is benefiting from the grant.

This program is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to creating economic opportunities for underserved communities.

The White House, US Department of Agriculture, West Georgia Star and the non-profit, Groundswell, in collaboration for the program.

After the grant announcement, attendees visited Strong’s house to see the completed improvements and home repairs firsthand.

“I feel good about it. One thing about it helping other houses besides mine, and that what we all do is help each other,” said Strong.

His home shows how the USDA’s housing preservation program can collaborate with non-profit partners to gain funding sources and investment in housing equity.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

