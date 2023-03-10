Business Break
50/50 Weekend: Dry Saturday, Rain/Storms on Sunday

Derek’s Forecast!
Dry and cool Saturday. A little warmer Sunday with increasing rain chances. Be ALERT for some heavy rain and storms Sunday afternoon and evening.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday looks like a beautiful weekend day for us and the best chance to be able to get out and about and get some things done. Highs will top out near the 70 degree mark after a chilly start, and we will see clouds increasing later in the day. For Sunday, rain and storms will return, and there is a risk of some strong to severe storms through the day - especially the afternoon and early evening hours. The tornado risk looks pretty closer to zero, but some pockets of strong or gusty winds are possible with some of the strongest storms, so we’ll keep an eye on things for you. Stay alert to changing weather conditions during the day! For next week, we will see much cooler air moving in - lows early Tuesday and early Wednesday will be well into the 30s with a frost or freeze possible in some spots. The colder air won’t stick around for long, however, with highs back in the low to mid 70s for the end of the week and the overnight lows warming up too. It appears our next chance of rain will be by either St. Patrick’s Day or next Saturday - we’ll be fine-tuning the timing and coverage as we get a little closer.

