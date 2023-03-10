Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus police chief speaks ahead of mandatory strategic plan presentation

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After several deadly shootings in Columbus over the last several days and weeks, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon spoke about his department’s efforts to fight back at a community meeting on Thursday night.

On March 9, the chief and other city leaders attended a community accountability session sponsored by the Southern Anti-Racism Network.

This is amid the controversy surrounding Blackmon’s leadership after a privately-paid assessment showed issues with hiring and retaining officers, morale and more.

Chief Blackmon was given ten minutes to explain his strategy to address the recent violence in the Fountain City.

“In order to reduce crime as we work towards crime prevention, it takes a the entire community. We will work with our local law enforcement agencies, we will work with our state law enforcement agencies and we will work with our federal law enforcement agencies as we work to keep our streets safe,” said Chief Blackmon.

After the assessment, Chief Blackmon was given 30 days to report back to the council with a strategic plan to handle issues brought up in the assessment.

The chief is scheduled to make that presentation to council next Tuesday, March 14.

During the meeting the Southern Anti Racism Network also addressed the Affordable Housing Alliance proposal. The proposal (if passed in an ordinance) would provide $50,000 per qualified applicant.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted in February Motel 6 triple homicide in Columbus
Suspect wanted in February Motel 6 triple homicide in Columbus
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
1 man dead after hit-and-run on I-185 SB in Columbus
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office was spotted at the scene of the apartment complex.
Heavy police presence at Whispering Pines Apartment in Phenix City
Skeletal remains discovered on Transport Blvd in Columbus
Fort Benning, Ga.
Fort Benning to officially become Fort Moore on May 11

Latest News

Columbus police chief speaks ahead of mandatory strategic plan presentation
Columbus police chief speaks ahead of mandatory strategic plan presentation
Rain and storms Friday morning will end during the early afternoon hours. It's dry and cool...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Two bodies found on Clay Street in Columbus
Victim’s ex-husband looking for answers following Clay Drive shootings
Traffic stop on stolen vehicle leads to drug bust by MCSO in Columbus
Traffic stop on stolen vehicle leads to drug bust by MCSO in Columbus