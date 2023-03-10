Columbus police chief speaks ahead of mandatory strategic plan presentation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After several deadly shootings in Columbus over the last several days and weeks, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon spoke about his department’s efforts to fight back at a community meeting on Thursday night.

On March 9, the chief and other city leaders attended a community accountability session sponsored by the Southern Anti-Racism Network.

This is amid the controversy surrounding Blackmon’s leadership after a privately-paid assessment showed issues with hiring and retaining officers, morale and more.

Chief Blackmon was given ten minutes to explain his strategy to address the recent violence in the Fountain City.

“In order to reduce crime as we work towards crime prevention, it takes a the entire community. We will work with our local law enforcement agencies, we will work with our state law enforcement agencies and we will work with our federal law enforcement agencies as we work to keep our streets safe,” said Chief Blackmon.

After the assessment, Chief Blackmon was given 30 days to report back to the council with a strategic plan to handle issues brought up in the assessment.

The chief is scheduled to make that presentation to council next Tuesday, March 14.

During the meeting the Southern Anti Racism Network also addressed the Affordable Housing Alliance proposal. The proposal (if passed in an ordinance) would provide $50,000 per qualified applicant.

