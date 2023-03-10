Business Break
Columbus’s St. Anne-Pacelli parents speak about recent video of student using racial slurs

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School logo(Source: St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School)
By Amaya Graham and Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Parents are reacting to a video of a Pacelli high school student using racial and homophobic slurs.

In the video, a student repeatedly said two derogatory words back to back -- one being the ‘n-word’ and the other referring to a person’s sexual orientation in a very vulgar manner.

Numerous parents are very upset, saying the video was AirDropped during lunch to the middle and high schoolers at St. Anne-Pacelli.

Lacarshia Roper has a child who attends the private Catholic school and says the school isn’t doing enough to keep this type of behavior from continuing to happen.

“They need to have some sensitivity training when it comes to dealing with different types of people,” said the parent. “This is not showing Black students and other students that they matter. Because there were two different racial slurs made, and that’s really showing students that fall in those categories but by other names... they’re showing them they are nothing to them.”

Pacelli released a statement that the student in the video no longer attends the school.

Some parents talked off camera, saying the school is split regarding kids intermingling. They say it’s unusual for students of different races to hang out with each other.

Another parent says her child is now numb to the racial taunting, to the point that he’s used to it and accepts it. However, his parent is not happy about that.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

