Family to hold vigil in honor of 16-year-old shot, killed in LaGrange skate park

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A candlelight vigil and balloon release is being held for a 16-year-old shot at a skate park in LaGrange.

Nasir Truitt’s family is inviting everyone his celebration at life at South Bend Skate Park on Pierce Street.

That’s the location he was shot at last Saturday, before dying at a nearby hospital.

The event will be this upcoming Saturday, March 11, and begins at 7:30 PM. His loved ones ask that everyone bring white balloons and a white candle in his memory.

15-year-old Brandon Harrison Jr. remains behind bars with no bond in connection to Truitt’s death.

Officials say the incident happened after an argument began between two group at the skate park, which led to shots being fired.

