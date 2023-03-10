Business Break
Josh Jacobson takes over football program at Chattahoochee County

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee County High School has hired Josh Jacobson to be the school’s next head football coach. Jacobson spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Suwannee High School (FL). This is the first time Jacobson has been hired as a head coach.

Prior to his stop at Suwannee, Jacobson was the offensive coordinator at Cook High School in Adel, GA.

“There’s a high amount of structure, discipline and organization that we’re expecting out of our players,” Jacobson said. “The farthest we’ve been is the second round. We want to try to do better than what’s been going on in the past.”

Jacobson and his staff will be introduced at a school board meeting on Tuesday, March 14th.

