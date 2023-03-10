Man arrested on multiple probation violations by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests a validated gang member for multiple probation violation warrants.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, the Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit executed an arrest warrant for Rafael Perez.

During the arrest, deputies found Perez in possession of a firearm and a quarter pound of marijuana.

He was taken into custody and is now held at the Muscogee County Jail.

Perez’s initial probation violations were for terroristic threats, battery, pointing a gun at another and burglary.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.