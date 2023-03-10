Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say

Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further treatment.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULLERTON, Calif. (Gray News) – Officers with the Fullerton Police Department found a newborn abandoned inside the trashcan of a gas station restroom Thursday, according to a news release.

Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further treatment. Authorities said the newborn is stable but is in need of critical care.

The Safety Surrendered Baby Law was signed into California state law in January of 2006.

Its intent is to save the lives of newborns at risk of abandonment by encouraging parents to safely surrender the infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked.

The law requires the baby to be taken to a hospital, designated fire station or other designated surrender sites.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted in February Motel 6 triple homicide in Columbus
Suspect wanted in February Motel 6 triple homicide in Columbus
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
1 man dead after hit-and-run on I-185 SB in Columbus
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office was spotted at the scene of the apartment complex.
Heavy police presence at Whispering Pines Apartment in Phenix City
Skeletal remains discovered on Transport Blvd in Columbus
Fort Benning, Ga.
Fort Benning to officially become Fort Moore on May 11

Latest News

FILE - In testimony to Congress, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the Fed would increase the...
LIVE: Biden speaks about jobs: Another US hiring surge: 311,000 jobs despite Fed rate hikes
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on jobs report
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19
Get ready to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday. (CNN)
Daylight saving time: Don't lose sleep over the time change