Rainy Friday morning, Stormy for part of the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An approaching cold front has given us off and on rain since Thursday afternoon. It will dry out by mid afternoon Friday lasting through the first half of the weekend.

Cloudy and soggy on this Friday morning with a wave of quick moving rain and some thunderstorms moving from northwest to southeast. It will be breezy at times. Rain ends in most spots by late morning or midday, except for our southern counties which may see rain through the early afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The main wraps up by midday or early afternoon Friday in most places. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds decrease throughout the night as a cool breeze brings in a chillier feel. Lows around sunrise Saturday in the upper 30s north of Columbus, low 40s in the city and low to mid 40s south.

Chilly Saturday morning with lows ranging from the upper 30s to mid 40s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

After a chilly start to Saturday, it will be a nice afternoon. Expect a mostly sunny sky at first becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Dry with highs between 67 and 72 degrees depending on where you live.

Dry and cool Saturday. A little warmer Sunday with increasing rain chances. Be ALERT for some heavy rain and storms Sunday afternoon and evening. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A few showers could return as early as Saturday night. However, there the chance of showers really goes up Sunday. Spots of rain in the morning will become more widespread in the afternoon and evening with storms, too. Severe weather is possible with damaging winds and hail the main potential threats ahead of an even stronger cold front. Temperatures max out in the low to mid 70s before the heaviest rain Sunday.

Some strong to severe storms could be nearby Sunday PM. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Any lingering rain ends quickly Monday morning with more sun and drier air returning. Temperatures will be in the 50s most of the day, briefly topping out in the low to mid 60s. The coldest air we’ve had a few weeks shows up Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 Tuesday morning before highs reach the mid and upper 50s. There is a good potential for a light freeze and/or frost Wednesday morning with lows in the 30s area-wide.

The best potential of a frost and/or freeze is Tuesday and Wednesday morning next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A gradual warming trend begins Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. 70s may return Thursday.

Drier and colder for the first half of next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.