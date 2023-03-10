Business Break
Springer Opera House announces 152nd season to public

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Springer Opera House announced its 152nd season and performance line up at their annual showcase.

The building became a multi-level part of the celebration as each floor turned into staged locations for live performances - from well-loved shows like the “The Bodyguard” and the next main stage production, “Guys and Dolls”.

Artistic Director Paul Pierce says the bar is always high at the Springer - but this season, the bar is elevated higher.

“This is our 152nd season. The Springer Opera House is the crown jewel of Columbus,” said Danielle Patterson-Varner, managing director. “This is the community’s theatre, we are here for the community and we have such wonderful patrons and donors that keep us alive and it just mean everything to me to be here.”

Tickets for the 2023 to 2024 season are now available.

Guys and Dolls premieres on March 17.

