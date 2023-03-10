Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Traffic stop on stolen vehicle leads to drug bust by MCSO in Columbus

Traffic stop on stolen vehicle leads to drug bust by MCSO in Columbus
Traffic stop on stolen vehicle leads to drug bust by MCSO in Columbus(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop on a stolen vehicle leads to the recovery of numerous drugs and a stolen weapon in Columbus, says Muscogee County sheriff.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, the sheriff’s office Special Operations Patrol Units and Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Units were conducting patrols in high-crime areas when they discovered a stolen Nissan Altima.

Law enforcement attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver did not stop and attempted to escape.

Ultimately, authorities were about to execute the stop. As a result, the following items were recovered and seized,

  • Nearly a pound of marijuana
  • 50 oxycodone tablets
  • 23 Ecstasy pills
  • Stolen Glock 22 .40 caliber

Countryman says this case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Opelika police arrest, charge Montgomery woman with felony theft
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
Suspect wanted in February Motel 6 triple homicide in Columbus
Suspect wanted in February Motel 6 triple homicide in Columbus
Fort Benning, Ga.
Fort Benning to officially become Fort Moore on May 11
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
1 man dead after hit-and-run on I-185 SB in Columbus

Latest News

R. Perez
Man arrested on multiple probation violations by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Ex-husband of south Columbus double homicide victim responds to shooting
Ex-husband of south Columbus double homicide victim responds to shooting
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
Columbus native Ben Carr set to make Masters Tournament debut
Columbus native Ben Carr set to make Masters Tournament debut