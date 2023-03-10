Traffic stop on stolen vehicle leads to drug bust by MCSO in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop on a stolen vehicle leads to the recovery of numerous drugs and a stolen weapon in Columbus, says Muscogee County sheriff.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, the sheriff’s office Special Operations Patrol Units and Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Units were conducting patrols in high-crime areas when they discovered a stolen Nissan Altima.

Law enforcement attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver did not stop and attempted to escape.

Ultimately, authorities were about to execute the stop. As a result, the following items were recovered and seized,

Nearly a pound of marijuana

50 oxycodone tablets

23 Ecstasy pills

Stolen Glock 22 .40 caliber

Countryman says this case is still under investigation.

