Traffic stop on stolen vehicle leads to drug bust by MCSO in Columbus
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop on a stolen vehicle leads to the recovery of numerous drugs and a stolen weapon in Columbus, says Muscogee County sheriff.
According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, the sheriff’s office Special Operations Patrol Units and Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Units were conducting patrols in high-crime areas when they discovered a stolen Nissan Altima.
Law enforcement attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver did not stop and attempted to escape.
Ultimately, authorities were about to execute the stop. As a result, the following items were recovered and seized,
- Nearly a pound of marijuana
- 50 oxycodone tablets
- 23 Ecstasy pills
- Stolen Glock 22 .40 caliber
Countryman says this case is still under investigation.
