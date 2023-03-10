Victim’s ex-husband looking for answers following Clay Drive shootings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - No suspect has been named in the days following the fatal shooting of two women outside a home in Columbus.

51-year-old Ronisha Anderson and 52-year-old Juantonja ‘Tonja’ Richmond were found shot and killed in the front yard of a home on Clay Drive. We’re told the two were friends.

Dr. Xavier McCaskey is the ex-husband of Ronisha Anderson. He tells WTVM the loss of life is hard on all involved.

“If I have to put up a reward, if I have to hit the streets myself, even if I have to lay down my own life, that’s what I’m willing to do,” said Dr. McCaskey. “...her kids, my children, we’re all hurting. But I think I hurt the most because we had a tight friendship, a tight bond. Not only were we husband and wife at one point, we remained best friends,” he added.

[READ MORE: Double homicide victim’s family friend seeks answers]

“I’m still sad about my ex-wife being murdered. I just want [Columbus officers] to do their job so both families can have closure,” said Dr. McCaskey.

Anyone with information in the case is encouraged to contact police at (706) 225-4329.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.