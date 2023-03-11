Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

50/50 Weekend for the Valley with Strong Storms on the Way Tomorrow

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After the cold front that moved through the Valley early yesterday morning bringing us rain, we have dried out with cool temperatures in the 40s to start the weekend. Today will be the best day of the weekend for outdoor activities with partly cloudy conditions and temps in the low 70s. However, the weather pattern completely flips for Sunday as we are going to be experiencing strong to severe storms tomorrow. Tomorrow is an ALERT DAY, and this is mainly due to the gusty wind conditions we will be experiencing ahead of the storms moving through tomorrow. The timing of the coverage for this system at the moment is between 8 AM - 8 PM, so this will be an all-day rating event for the Valley with estimated rainfall totals between half an inch to an inch of rain. The main concern we have for this system is going to be the straight-line winds ahead of the storms that roll through. We will continue to update you on this system throughout the day on the WTVM Weather app as well. After the storms tomorrow, cooler and drier conditions set in for the work week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s next week with a potential frost or freeze Tuesday and Wednesday morning with temps in the 30s. The next best chance of rain in the Valley after tomorrow is looking like St. Patricks Day which is Friday.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop on stolen vehicle leads to drug bust by MCSO in Columbus
Traffic stop on stolen vehicle leads to drug bust by MCSO in Columbus
R. Perez
Man arrested on multiple probation violations by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office was spotted at the scene of the apartment complex.
Heavy police presence at Whispering Pines Apartment in Phenix City
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School logo
Columbus’s St. Anne-Pacelli parents speak about recent video of student using racial slurs
Two bodies found on Clay Street in Columbus
Victim’s ex-husband looking for answers following Clay Drive shootings

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Dry and cool Saturday. A little warmer Sunday with increasing rain chances. Be ALERT for some...
50/50 Weekend: Dry Saturday, Rain/Storms on Sunday
Rain ends from northwest to southeast around midday.
Rainy Friday morning, Stormy for part of the weekend
Derek Kinkade
Rain Chances Returning