Stormy Sunday Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - I hope you enjoyed our beautiful Saturday, because tomorrow will not follow suit! Sunday will be rainy and stormy for the majority of the afternoon hours. Some storms could be strong to severe if the earlier rain does not deteriorate conditions too much, so stay tuned with us as we watch this system over the next 24 hours. A little trailing rain will hang around into the overnight hours and potentially very early Monday morning, but overall Monday should shape up to be a nice (although gusty) day with highs in the low 60s! Tuesday will be equally nice and cool in the afternoon hours. You can expect pleasant, seasonable, and dry conditions to stick around through the rest of the work week actually. Friday afternoon/evening could bring another round of stormy weather to the Valley as another cold front rushes through, but it looks like conditions clear back up for the next weekend!

