ALERT DAY: Strong to Severe Storms for the Valley Today

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
SPC Day 1 Outlook
SPC Day 1 Outlook(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is an ALERT DAY, and this is mainly due to the gusty wind conditions we will be experiencing ahead of the storms moving through the Valley today. The timing of the coverage for the stronger storms at the moment is between 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM, and this will be an all-day rain event for the Valley with estimated rainfall totals between half an inch to an inch of rain. The main concern we have for this system is going to be the straight-line winds ahead of the storms that roll through. We will continue to update you on this system throughout the day on the WTVM Weather app as well. After the storms today, cooler and drier conditions set in for the work week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s next week with a potential frost or freeze Tuesday and Wednesday morning with temps in the 30s. The next best chance of rain in the Valley after tomorrow is looking like St. Patricks Day which is Friday.

