Beautiful Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The severe weather threat has ended, and although we are still seeing a little trailing rain things are on the mend as we head into the overnight hours. Tomorrow we will head out the door with sunshine back in place and temperatures very seasonable in the mid and upper 40s. Monday afternoon will bring highs in the mid 60s and some gusty winds. Dry conditions will stick around through the end of the work week, but temperatures will be up and down. Tuesday will be chilly with highs in the upper 50s and breezy conditions. By Wednesday, we return to the 60s and should see nice calm winds. Thursday will make a return to the 70s for most, with the sunshine still in place! Overnight lows Monday night through Wednesday night could pose a threat if you already planted any vulnerable plants. Temperatures will be near or below freezing all 3 nights! Lows warm up about 10 degrees Thursday night thanks to another front approaching, and this front will bring the only chance for rain we have in the next 9 days. Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning could pose a few thunderstorms as well as widespread, and at times heavy, rainfall. No worries for next weekend though! Things clear back up by Saturday afternoon and stay nice (and chilly) into the next work week.

