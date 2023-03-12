Business Break
Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway

By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A death investigation is underway after deputies with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office discovered human remains on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators found a woman’s body in a wooded area along 5th Avenue just after 4:30PM.

Further testing will need to be done to determine how long the woman has been deceased. No cause of death has been released at this time.

