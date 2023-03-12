Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A death investigation is underway after deputies with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office discovered human remains on Sunday afternoon.
Investigators found a woman’s body in a wooded area along 5th Avenue just after 4:30PM.
Further testing will need to be done to determine how long the woman has been deceased. No cause of death has been released at this time.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.